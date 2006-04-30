Iranian photographer selected for World Press Photo master class

TEHRAN -- Iranian photographer Newsha Tavakolian has been selected to participate in the 2006 master class for the 13th annual World Press Photo Joop Swart due to be held in November in Amsterdam, the Persian service of CHN reported on Sunday.

Tavakolian is the only Iranian photographer in the group of 12 photographers, who were selected from a total of 124 international candidates.

According to Tavakolian, most of the participants chosen are European and American photographers who work for international press agencies and magazines.

Candidates must prepare their collection of photos within a period of three months, and the works will later be displayed in the workshop in Amsterdam, she explained.

During the master classes, the participants will interact with seven prominent experts, discussing technical, journalistic, and ethical aspects of their works.

In preparation for the sessions, the participants will execute a photo essay on one single theme, which for this year is: Risk. The essay will be discussed during sessions with the masters and edited into a publication and an exhibition.