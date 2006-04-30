British Museum’s “Word into Art” to display Iranian photo

TEHRAN -- The British Museum is to display a photo by Iranian artist Bahman Jalali at the “Word into Art” exhibition, due to be held from May 18 to September 3, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The museum had previously announced that five Iranian artists were to display works in the exhibit, but the name of Jalali was added to the list later.

It seems that museum officials saw one of Jalali’s photos in a British collector’s collection and asked him to display the work.

The exhibit organizers have also asked Jalali to make a speech on the history of Iranian photography.

The Iranian photographer said that he never sent any of his photos to the museum.

Jalali takes old photos and modernizes them in order to remind people of the value of old photos.

The British Museum, in partnership with Dubai Holding, is presenting Word into Art, a new exhibition that highlights the contemporary art of the Middle East reflecting issues of identity and politics and the diverse artistic heritage of the region.

The exhibition focuses on the different ways artists engage and experiment with Arabic script.

Word into Art will feature works by seventy-five artists from countries across the Middle East and North Africa. Although many of the artists still live in their countries of origin, a significant number have left the region and now form a Middle Eastern diaspora. The majority of objects in the exhibition are from the British Museum's collection of contemporary Middle Eastern art.