Mottaki, Spanish counterpart review regional developments

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki and his Spanish counterpart Miguel Angel Moratinos held phone conversation Monday on the most significant mutual, regional and international issues.

During the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers reviewed the current Iran-Spain friendly ties and the most important regional and international developments.

The two officials also discussed developments pertaining to Iran's peaceful nuclear program along with the latest report from IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei to the UN Security Council.

Mottaki said that Iran's nuclear program would be studied by UN Specialized nuclear agency and IAEA Board of Governors and avoid politicizing the case by UN Security Council.

He said that under such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to fully cooperate with the UN nuclear Agency to help the specialized body verify civilian nature of Iranian national program to use nuclear energy for civilian utility. Spanish foreign minister, for his part, said, "We hope the crisis would be resolved through dialogue."

He voiced his opposition to other options in dealing with Iran's nuclear program.