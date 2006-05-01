New funds allocated for Bushehr power plant: Elham

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham said here on Monday that an additional amount of budget has been allocated to complete the Bushehr power plant in southern Iran.

Elham made the disclosure to domestic and foreign reporters during his weekly press conference. "Based on new measures approved by the government, some 1,940 billion Rials has been allocated to complete the Bushehr power plant."

Iranian troops have not entered Iraq

Elham also denied Baghdad's accusation that Iranian soldiers had shelled Kurdish positions on the Iraqi border and ventured five kilometers into Iraq to attack Kurdish rebels, Reuters reported.

Iraq's Defense Ministry on Sunday said Iranian troops had crossed the border to attack positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on April 21.

"Such reports are denied," Elham said, when asked about the Iraqi accusation that Iran was mustering troops in Kurdish areas.