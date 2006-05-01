Iran will not quit NPT unless forced to do so: Larijani

TEHRAN -- Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Ali Larijani said here on Monday that the West does not want Iran to become a nuclear country but Iran has already become one.

The nuclear issue is not associated with a particular administration of the Islamic Republic, he pointed out in a speech at the Theology Faculty of Tehran University.

“This issue was raised by the governments of Musavi, Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Khatami, but it was during the Ahmadinejad administration that Iran insisted on becoming a nuclear power,” he added.

Larijani said that Iran has no reason to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and will not do so unless it is forced to quit the treaty.

“The NPT is a good treaty, as long as its two main objectives, the non-proliferation of weapons and assistance to countries that lack nuclear technology to gain access to it, are materialized.”

“If powerful countries in the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors allow (IAEA Director General Mohamed) ElBaradei to do his job, this treaty will be implemented.”

Larijani noted that it will take a long time for Iran to produce nuclear fuel “but the important thing is that today we have opened the gates of nuclear expertise.”

He stated that Iran has set up a uranium extraction plant at its uranium mine where it has extracted yellow cake from uranium ore.

In addition to its previous achievement of enriching uranium to 3.6 percent, Iran has now succeeded in enriching uranium to 4 percent, Larijani announced.

“Today you have nuclear expertise and only need to develop it,” he told the university students.

Asked when Iran would be able to use nuclear electricity, he said, “As soon as the Bushehr nuclear power plant becomes operational, which I think will be in a year’s time.”

Larijani rejected the U.S. president’s claims that Iran had concealed its nuclear program, saying that Washington’s accusations are merely efforts to prove that Iran is seeking to manufacture a nuclear weapon.

“We see no reason for concealment. Our paradigm for the nuclear program is quite clear,” he pointed out.

According to IAEA regulations, Iran must inform the agency 180 days before it starts injecting gas, he noted.

“We are currently injecting gas, and the IAEA is completely aware of this and has sent its inspectors to monitor the process. We have also informed the agency about the activities at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF).”

“According to the IAEA Statute, we should be able to continue our nuclear research activities.”

Larijani said that Iran is ready for dialogue.

“We do not want to use force to prove our words.”

He explained that Iran is trying to find a solution to the issue that will restore the country’s right to uranium enrichment on the one hand and allay the concerns of the West on the other. Larijani said that the European Union has asked Iran to suspend its nuclear activities as a precondition for talks.

“But suspension is basically meaningless for us because we don’t think that a nuclear bomb can be produced from 164 centrifuges. Even IAEA inspectors can prove this.”

The SNSC secretary general called the talk of a possible military attack against Iran psychological warfare.

On negotiations between Iran and the U.S. concerning the situation in Iraq, Larijani said, “We are in no need of negotiating with the Great Satan.

“The request to hold talks was made by the U.S., and when Iraqi officials stated that some of the country’s issues could be resolved through Iran-U.S. talks, we expressed our readiness to enter into negotiations, but no talks took place.”