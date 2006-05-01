Iran ready to develop ties with all regional states: Leader

TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran is ready to expand ties with regional countries.

“Despite efforts by the enemies to create a negative atmosphere toward Iran in the region during the early years of the Islamic Revolution, Iran is now ready to develop ties with all regional states, and regional countries can also differentiate between friend and foe,” he told visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that Iran and Qatar should expand their ties, adding that improved relations between the two countries would serve the interests of the region and the Islamic world.

He noted that Islamic countries should make use of their natural and human resources to boost their scientific expertise.

The Supreme Leader stated that the West’s industrial achievements are dependent upon the Middle East region’s oil and gas resources.

“Westerners achieved scientific progress by using Muslims’ natural resources and are now using their scientific strength to put pressure on Islamic states.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that regional countries need to boost their ties, saying that the U.S. and Israel are trying to prevent the convergence of regional states.

President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, who also attended the meeting, expressed hope that the emir’s visit to Iran and the establishment of a joint cooperation committee would promote ties between Tehran and Doha.

The president said the presence of foreign troops in the region has caused insecurity, adding that the countries in the Persian Gulf region have the ability to promote peace and security by themselves.

For his part, the emir said that expanding ties with Islamic and regional countries, particularly Iran, is a high priority of his government.

Promoting peace and security in the region is a common responsibility on the shoulders of Iran and Qatar, he added.

“We also believe that Islamic countries should develop their ties and use their natural and human resources to strengthen their scientific and economic infrastructure,” he said.

He also invited Ahmadinejad to pay a visit to Qatar.