Massive protests in NY demand end of Iraq war

NEW YORK (Aljazeera.com) -- Thousands of protestors marched through New York demanding an immediate end to the U.S. occupation of Iraq.

Demonstrations were the latest in a series of anti-war protests held in New York City and across the United States over the past several months.

At least 300,000 people took part in the march, which also witnessed active participation by several local politicians, organizers said.

"I don't think the message has really changed, but the magnitude of the participation has grown," said Donald Morrill, 50, a college professor who took part in the demonstration.

But the police declined to give an estimate of the number of marchers.

Among key figures who took part in the protests were Rev. Al Sharpton and peace activist Cindy Sheehan, a mother whose 24-year-old son -- Army Spc. Casey Sheehan of Vacaville, California was killed in Iraq war.

Sheehan, who has become a symbol of the anti-war movement, co-founded the anti-war group Gold Star Families for Peace, an organization of families who lost loved ones in Iraq war, and seek a speedy withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country as well as have the American President George W. Bush explain what are the true reasons that pushed for a war against Iraq. It’s been reported that the main group organizing the protest, United for Peace and Justice, also plans to hold similar protests in San Francisco, Baltimore and other cities in the U.S.

Other sponsors included labor unions, women's rights groups and a veteran's group.

Also joining the march was the Granny Peace Brigade, whose 18 of its members were recently acquitted of charges of disorderly conduct for an earlier anti-Iraq war protest.