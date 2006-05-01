Last-gasp Bryant lifts Lakers over Suns

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -- Kobe Bryant's jumper at the buzzer propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to a pulsating 99-98 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to highlight a day of shock results in the National Basketball Association playoffs.

Bryant's dramatic buzzer-beater put the underdog Lakers up 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal to leave the second-seeded Suns facing a must-win situation in Game Five in Phoenix today.

The Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards also posted wins to even their series at 2-2 as the NBA postseason continued to take unexpected twists and turns.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the San Antonio Spurs return home for Game Five on Tuesday all-square after the Kings cruised to a 102-84 win handing the defending champions one of their worst beatings of the season.

Second-seeded Miami is also feeling heat after falling 93-87 to the Bulls who leveled their Eastern quarter-final at 2-2 while the Wizards eased past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 to square that series at two each.

Second remaining

Bryant, who has tried to use his team mates and resist the temptation to try and do it all himself throughout the series, stepped forward when he had to by nailing two clutch buckets, the game winner and a last-gasp basket with under a second remaining in regulation to level the game at 90-90.

"It was the most fun shot I've ever hit," Bryant told reporters.

"Just because it's us as a unit enjoying this moment together with the entire city of L.A."

Bryant finished with 24 points despite sitting out large parts of the contest due to foul trouble while Lamar Odom had a game high 25.

Nash led the Suns with 22 points and 11 assists. "I've been in a lot of playoff battles but never had one quite like this," Bryant said.

"We had our backs against the wall and we were seemingly out of it."