Berlusconi resigns as Italian PM, clearing way for Prodi

ROME (AFP) -- Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi formally handed in his resignation Tuesday after five turbulent years at the helm of Italian politics, paving the way for a new center-left government under Romano Prodi.

The flamboyant conservative leader submitted his resignation to President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi following last month's defeat to Prodi's coalition in the closest general election in living memory. In a statement, Ciampi's office said Berlusconi "submitted his resignation from the government he heads" and had been asked by the president "to stay in charge to handle current affairs."

The resignation of 69-year-old Berlusconi, Italy's longest-serving premier since World War II, now opens the way for Prodi to take over.

Ciampi, 85, whose presidential mandate runs out May 18, must decide whether to appoint Prodi or leave it to his successor.

The decision could come earlier than expected, since the new speaker of the chamber of deputies set a May 8 date for the election of the new president.

That decision will be made in a plenary session grouping the two chambers of Parliament and representatives of the country's 20 regions.

In the meantime, Prodi has been continuing negotiations with his coalition -- a fragile alliance stretching from communists to centrists -- on the shape of his government.

The 66-year-old former European Commission chief said he wanted to be ready with a line-up by Thursday or Friday this week in case Ciampi decided quickly to appoint him and ask him to form a government.

He has already selected most of his ministers and key government appointees except for the portfolios of interior and defense, according to reports.

If Ciampi leaves to his successor a decision on appointing Prodi, it would extend the uncertainty by at least another week, leaving Italy facing the kind of institutional semi-paralysis it can ill afford.

Berlusconi had initially refused to recognize the results of the April 9-10 election until it was validated by the courts. But he was left with no choice but to quit after the new Parliament elected members from Prodi's coalition as speakers of the lower and upper houses.

Nevertheless, Berlusconi -- renowned for his sharp tongue, persistent legal woes, pro-American stance, domination of the media and colossal wealth -- has openly declared his aim of toppling the new government.

The first battle is over who should replace Ciampi, whose post includes the power to appoint the prime minister, dissolve Parliament and call elections.