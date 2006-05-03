If your blood pressure is even a little high

If you're one of the many Americans who falls between normal blood pressure and hypertension, you probably have a condition known as prehypertension.

According to the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, high blood pressure can increase your risks of heart attack, stroke, congestive heart failure, kidney disease and blindness.

So taking control of your blood pressure before you develop hypertension is crucial. In some people, like diabetics or those with kidney trouble, even prehypertension is often treated with medication.

Getting regular exercise and changing your diet to include lots of whole grains, fruits and vegetables can help lower your blood pressure without medication. You should also avoid foods that are high in fat, cholesterol and salt. (HealthDay News)