China’s Sinopec to develop Yadavaran Oil Field

TEHRAN – Development of the Yadavaran Oil Field is included among a number of the contracts that are being finalized with the Chinese contractor company, Sinopec, noted here Wednesday the managing director of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Gholam-Hossein Nozari.

Commenting on the conclusion of an agreement with a contractor to develop the Anaran Oil Block he said, upon ratification, the company will be allowed to prepare the Master Development Plan (MDP) for the oil field and then begin its development activities there.

He also referred to the development of the Phase 14 of the South Pars Oil and Gas Field Development Plan and said that some contractors that have called for the development of the field, have somehow subjected the issue to the conclusion of other contracts in the downstream sector such as the establishment of petrochemical plants or the purchase of the natural gas.

The official who was elaborating on the current developments in the nation’s major oil company also complained that, Iran’s oil industry is of 100 years of history but, “Unfortunately, we have not been able to gain the mastery of the technical know-how required in the industry in proportion to the long period.”