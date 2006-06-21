Ilam’s Mehran, Iran’s most active trade border

ILAM (IRNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Kazemi Qomi in a meeting with Ilam Province governor-general, Ali-Mohammad Azad, on Wednesday said that Mehran international borderline in Ilam Province has been converted into the most active common trade border between Iran and Iraq.

He said that Ilam Province is situated close to Iraq's holy cities, so it has become a center for trade exchange. Besides, the area's security as well as the religious and ethnic commonalties between Iraqi and Iranian people is among the factors contributing to this end.

"Growing turnout of tradesmen and pilgrims from both sides to Mehran international borderline proves the full security of the area and facilitation of customs formalities and pilgrimage.

"To facilitate the pilgrims traffic between the two countries and promote Dehloran border market, plans for opening an Iraqi consulate in Ilam Province is on the agenda," he added.

For his part, Azad said that the greatest number of pilgrims cross the 430-kilometer Iran-Iraq common borderline in Ilam Province and the greatest volume of non-oil goods are exported to Iraq through it.

More than 145-million-dollar worth of non-oil goods are annually exported to Iraqi holy cities through Mehran border.