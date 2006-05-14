Iran, India to exchange water management expertise

TEHRAN (IRNA) – Visiting Indian Minister for Water Resources said here Sunday Iran and India reached agreement to exchange technical and scientific delegations in the water sector and cooperate in the field in future.

Speaking to reporters after conferring with Iran's Minister of Energy Parviz Fattah, he said that given the recent agreements, his country will exchange expertise in this domain with Iran.

"Iran has certainly managed to inform the world community of its activities and achievements in the water sector. Meanwhile, it has proved that the country's facilities in this sector are remarkable," he added.

Turning to the fact that India too is advanced and a forerunner in environmental and water issues, he said that during his stay in Iran he has learned a lot, given the country's considerable progress in various domains.

The Indian minister pointed to the ancient civilization of both countries and said that these commonalties are a good reason for working on new joint projects.

He added that Iran's initiatives and innovations in exploiting water reservoirs accounts for its brilliant historical experience in the sector.

The Indian minister is in Iran to attend the Fourth Governing Board Meeting of the Regional Center on Urban Water Management in Tehran (RCUWM-Tehran).

At the end of the meeting, Iran's Ministry of Energy gave prizes to some of the participants for their articles and contributions to the event.