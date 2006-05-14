First Special Diseases Film Festival kicks off Monday

TEHRAN -- The first Special Diseases Film Festival is to kick off today at Tehran’s Khanevadeh Cultural Center, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Sunday.

Veteran cinema and television actress Parvin Soleimani is to be honored and setar virtuoso Jalal Zolfonun is to perform at the opening ceremony.

A total of thirty-seven Iranian and foreign films are to be screened in the long and short film sections, which have documentary and feature subsections.

People with special diseases will be participating in the festival and several workshops will also be held.

The films “To Be or Not to Be” directed by Kianush Ayyari, “A Little Kiss” by Bahman Farmanara, “Autumn Story” by Esmaeil Fallahpur, “Uneasy Hearts” by Majid Mozaffari, “Otanazi” by Rahman Rezaii, “Time Bomb” by Hassan Rastgar, and “Tears and Smile” by Shapur Qarib will be screened in the competition section.

Majid Majidi, Seyyed Reza Mirkarimi, and Jafar Sanei-Moqaddam are the three members of the jury.

The secretary of the festival, filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh, is also participating in the festival with “Passing Through Dust”, which is to be shown in the non-competition section.

The winners will be announced on the closing day of the festival (May 19) at the Khanevadeh Cultural Center, which is located next to Fadak Park, off of Resalat Highway.