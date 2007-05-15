Human Rights Watch should respect sovereignty of countries

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Government Spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham said on Tuesday that the Human Rights Watch (HRW) should respect sovereignty of other countries and avert interfering in their domestic affairs.

He made the remarks in response to HRW call for release of Mrs. Hale Esfandiari, he said.

"We advise such entities not to interfere in domestic affairs of other countries and not to meddle with judicial affairs of the independent states," he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian diplomat noted on Tuesday that ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Egypt would be to the benefit of world Muslims as well as the countries in the region.

He made the remarks in his weekly briefing.

Expansion of ties between Iran and Egypt could even be considered a threat to the terrorist Zionist regime, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the same rules and policies it severed ties with Egypt, is now ready to reestablish relations with that country, he said.

Iran's foreign policy seeks expansion of ties with all countries except the fake Zionist regime, underlined Elham.

The status of Islamic countries in defending their own rights as well as the legitimate rights of Palestinians is in a good shape, he observed.

On a question about Egypt's response to Iran for restoring ties, he said that Tehran believes that Egypt, by making a shift in its foreign policy, would give a positive response to Iran's request.