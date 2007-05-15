Cooperation key to solving problems of Islamic world, say Rafsanjani, King Abdullah Tehran Times Political Desk

TEHRAN -- Iranian Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Saudi Arabian King Abdullah discussed the latest regional developments during a phone conversation on Monday.

Rafsanjani once again expressed his sincere condolences to Abdullah over the death of his brother Prince Abdul-Majid bin Abdul-Aziz, the governor of Mecca, who passed away in the United States on Saturday.

The two agreed on the need to closely appraise the problems confronting the Islamic world and to cooperate to solve them.

King Abdullah thanked the EC chairman for his condolence message and called him a valuable asset of the Islamic world and the Iranian nation in particular.

“Through your resourcefulness and farsightedness, you managed to forge and strengthen convergence among Islamic nations and governments,” he told the EC chairman.

Citing his many valuable experiences, Rafsanjani called King Abdullah a great asset of the Islamic world and Saudi Arabia and called for closer cooperation between Islamic states to solve the many problems of Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine.

The two sides stated that the implementation of such policies would frustrate the devious plots of the enemies of Islam, specifically those aimed at creating a schism between Shias and Sunnis.