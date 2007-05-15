Abbas: Implement security plan

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called for the immediate implementation of the government's security plan to halt internal fighting raging in Gaza. The plan calls for rival security forces to operate under a joint command. The Palestinian interior minister who devised the plan resigned Monday in protest, saying both Hamas and the Fatah movement of Abbas have thwarted implementation. Hamas and Fatah govern in a coalition

The latest round of fighting between forces loyal to Hamas and Fatah began Sunday, and 17 people have been killed so far, including seven shot dead Tuesday, during a clash near a border crossing with Israel. The incident threatened to drag Israel into the confrontations.

Abbas said the Palestinians' first priority is to end lawlessness and chaos.

"We must do that by implementing the security plan, without any reluctance or delay, to put an end to civil strife and the ghost of internal fighting," he said in a speech marking "Naqba Day," or the anniversary of the uprooting of many Palestinians during the 1948 Mideast War fought over Israel's founding. Naqba means catastrophe in Arabic.

Despite Abbas' pledge, it appeared unlikely the fractured Hamas-Fatah government has the will or clout to end the fighting and put all security forces under one command.

In his speech, Abbas also said the Palestinians have been adhering to a recent U.S. benchmark document which calls on the Palestinians to step up efforts to halt rocket fire on Israel, and asks Israel to lift many roadblocks and ease border crossings. Israel has expressed major reservations about the document.

The Palestinian security forces, meanwhile, have been unable to halt rocket fire on Israel.

Abbas urged the international community to play a greater role in ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israel's occupation of the lands it captured in the 1967 Mideast War — east Beit-ul-Moqaddas, the West Bank and Gaza.

He endorsed an Arab peace plan which offers Israel recognition in exchange for a withdrawal from all the lands captured in 1967. "It's a historic opportunity for Israel and the peoples in the region to end decades of war and suffering," he said. Referring to what many Palestinians perceive as Israel's reluctant to return to negotiations, he said: "It's time to put an end to the illusion of getting peace with the continuation of occupation, or that force will make Palestinians kneel."