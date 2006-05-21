Iran will not backtrack on nuclear road: Borujerdi

TEHRAN -- Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Borujerdi said Iran will not backtrack the way it has gone in its nuclear program.

“We will not return from the way we have walked, and we will keep the right to (uranium) enrichment as our unwavering principle,” he said in an address to a gathering on nuclear energy and challenges at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

European Union plans to offer Iran a mix of incentives including nuclear reactors and security pledges if Iran stops enriching uranium.

“If we give up this (nuclear) technology today, our children will be dependent on the foreigners in the future, therefore we must not allow that to happen in accordance with the principle of the country’s independence”

A country which has nuclear capability will gain political and strategic power in the world, he added.

He referred to President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s initiative to invite other countries to participate in Iran’s nuclear program as a unique proposal.

“If they are really concerned about the nature of Iran’s nuclear program, they should have welcomed the proposal and the fact that they did not welcome it shows they are just after preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear expertise,” the top lawmaker stated.

The threats against Iran by great powers took them nowhere so they have decided to offer incentives to Iran, he pointed out.