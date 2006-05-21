Kuwait opposition vows to boycott parliament session

KUWAIT CITY (AFP) - Kuwaiti opposition MPs have vowed to boycott a parliamentary session requested by the government to reopen debate over an election reform bill that has plunged the emirate into a political crisis.

The opposition, comprising 29 Islamist, liberal and nationalist lawmakers, also pledged to go ahead with a planned questioning of Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad al-Ahmad al-Sabah set for May 29.

"We are not going to back down. We will not attend the session and we will question the prime minister," veteran MP and three-time former speaker Ahmad al-Saadun told a large public gathering Friday night.

The session, set for today, was requested by the government last Wednesday, only two days after voting to refer the bill to the constitutional court, prompting a walkout by some 30 MPs.

The government-sponsored bill calls for reducing the number of electoral districts to 10 from 25.

MPs addressed the enthusiastic crowd and swore they will boycott the session unless the government changes its mind and come up with a new bill reducing the electorates to five.

The opposition claims the current election system of 25 districts promoted vote-buying and other forms of corruption because the number of voters was too small. They say that reducing the number of constituencies will increase the number of voters, thereby making vote-buying very difficult.

Three MPs submitted on Wednesday the request to quiz Sheikh Nasser, a leading member of the ruling family and nephew of the emir, after holding him responsible for the government blocking of election reforms. The quiz, unprecedented in the OPEC member history, accused the government of "deliberately blocking the bill in parliament, which amounts to obstructing political reform."

The questioning could lead to either dissolving parliament and calling for fresh elections within two months, or changing the government.

The Gulf state of Kuwait, which sits on 10 percent of global oil reserves, has a native population of one million, in addition to two million foreigners. The number of eligible voters rose to 334,000 after enfranchising women last year.