Economic news in brief (May 24)

Alborz Cement to start operations in Semnan next March

SEMNAN – The first unit of Semnan’s Alborz Cement Plant will come on stream by March 2007.

The project, which is said to have cost more than 135 billion rials (nearly $15 million), is now 32% complete and is expected to produce over 3300 tons of cement per day when its starts operation next year. A consignment of equipment to be installed in the factory was recently imported from Germany. The project is projected to initially create some 920 jobs. The Alborz Cement Plant is to be established 75 kilometers west of the capital city Semnan and will cover an area of six hectares.

Technopromexport denies Tehran office closure

TEHRAN – Technopromexport, Russia's leading builder of energy equipment, has officially denied it is going to close its office in Tehran.

The Russian electricity exporter sent a fax to IRNA Wednesday explaining that CEO Sergei Molozhavy was misquoted in an interview with Radio Echo of Moscow and that Molozhavy did not say that the company had refused to build the Tabas thermal power plant. On May 12, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti had cited a Technopromexport official as saying that “costs of the project (the Tabas Power Plant) had rocketed in the light of a sharp increase in metals prices”.

Bushehri shrimp producers to be paid for white spot loss

BUSHEHR – Some 40 billion rials ($4.4m) will be paid to shrimp producers of this southern Iranian province in the next few days, an official with the provincial Union of Shrimp Producers pledged Wednesday.

“We are paying them this as compensation for last year’s outbreak of White Spot Disease that almost wiped out the shrimp farming industry in Bushehr,” Eskandar Golestani said. The shrimp farmers should repay the loans in 30 months. In order to reduce the loss that may be caused by a future outbreak of the disease, four shrimp farming companies have recently started to propagate Vannamei (a white spot virus-resistant shrimp species) in some 80 hectares of fish ponds across the province. The white spot virus causes disease in many Asian shrimp species. Within three to ten days of onset, large mortalities of up to 100% can occur in growout ponds.

Production of Megane could pave way for L90 success: Saipa official

TEHRAN – Renault is seeking a comeback to the Iranian market after more than two decades, and is therefore moving very cautiously in order not to lag behind some of its European rivals that have already started to sell their cars here.

In an interview with the students’ news agency ISNA, a top official from the second major Iranian carmaker Saipa, which owns a good sum of shares in the Renault-sponsored joint venture to produce L90 and Megane in Iran, said the Megane production line would start work in the next two months. The project was earlier set to begin in June, but project managers decided to wait and see the fate of the L90 project. “Some 5000 Megane cars will be produced here during the current Iranian year (ends March 20, 2007),” added the Saipa official, pointing to the signing of the L90 deal on Wednesday as a move that will help the French automaker keep pace with Audi, DaimlerChrysler, Toyota, BMW, Peugeot, and Volkswagen in Iran’s thirsty car market.