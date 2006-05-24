Niavaran to hold Visual Arts Festival

TEHRAN -- The first Visual Arts Festival is to be held at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran from June 30 to July 7, the center announced here Wednesday.

Following the World Conference on Arts Education held by the UNESCO last March in Lisbon, Romunfar Company is organizing the festival in a bid to advocate Iran’s under-25 artists in the fields of painting, drawing, poster designing, and illustration.

The first winner will pay a visit to Faber Castell, one of the old long established art materials companies, and will also attend the company’s Art Academy during a weeklong stay in Germany. The second and the third winners will be awarded in cash.

Participants are allowed to employ any technique and materials and choose any subject.

The interested people should send maximum five 150cm works to the festival’s secretariat no later than June 30.