Oil prices steady before start of U.S. driving season

LONDON (AFP) -- World oil prices stabilized on Friday as the United States geared up for the start of its driving season, when demand for motor fuel hits a peak as Americans begin their summer vacations.

New York's main contract, light sweet crude for delivery in July, climbed 18 cents to 71.50 dollars per barrel in pit trade.

In London, Brent North Sea crude for July delivery eased three cents to 70.68 dollars per barrel in electronic deals.

"Oil futures were higher, continuing yesterday's (Thursday's) strong run on strong U.S. growth figures" and before the start of the driving season, analysts at the Sucden brokerage firm said.

Crude futures had rebounded strongly above 70 dollars on Thursday, also because of the simmering diplomatic crisis over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Both contracts had closed up nearly one and a half dollars, after shedding nearly two dollars Wednesday on U.S. government figures that showed robust supplies of gasoline heading into the annual summer driving season.

Motor fuel stocks are being closely watched ahead of this weekend's U.S. Memorial Day break, when the roads start filling up with holidaymakers.

Oil prices were being supported also by tensions over Iran, the world's fourth biggest producer of crude.

"The Iranian issue, even though it is off the front pages, remains there and will provide support to high prices," said Victor Shum, an analyst with energy consultancy Purvin and Gertz in Singapore.

"It will set somewhat of a high floor (for prices)," he said.

The fear is that Iran could halt exports should the United Nations impose sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Iran insists its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy production but the West suspects Tehran is planning to build nuclear weapons.

Forecasts of a potentially packed Atlantic hurricane season are also factors that will keep prices firm, dealers said.

Last year, hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated oil refineries and rigs along the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending oil prices to then-record high points.

This year's hurricane season -- starting in June and ending in November -- will be "very active" but less severe than in 2005, according to a report issued this week by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Oil markets in London and New York are closed next Monday due to a public holiday in Britain and Memorial Day in the United States.