IKCO to display cars in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – National automaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) plans to display some of its products in Afghanistan’s First International Industrial Machinery Exhibition, reported the IKCO here Thursday.

The exhibition is to kick off in the capital Kabul on May 28.

According to the Persian service of IRNA, the four-day event will offer an opportunity to over 50 Asian and European companies to present their latest achievements.

The Iranian-made Peugeot 405, Peugeot 206m, and dual-fuel Samand will be showcased in the expo to further promote exports to Afghanistan.

Last year, the IKCO signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Afghan Auto Company to provide the country with 4,000 passenger and commercial automobiles.