RCCI urges enhancing Pak-Iran trade ties

RAWALPINDI (SANA) – President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) Jalil Ahmad Malik has emphasized the need of further expanding trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries but the level of overall trade between the two countries is not commensurate with potential and needs to be expanded,” Malik said this while talking to Director General Iranian Chamber Kiani here in his office on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President RCCI Syed Mushtaq Ali Shah, Vice President Syed Ali Raza Saeed and Raja Sajid Iftikhar.

President RCCI hoped that a multi billion dollar gas pipeline project between Pakistan, India and Iran would further cement the trade relations between the two countries.

He said that maximum efforts should be made to strengthen the relations in all fields. He pointed that Pakistan was now a fast growing country with a growth rate of more than 8% and is continuously searching new avenues for investment, trade and businesses adding that external demand fuelling growth also contributed to the sharp pick up in growth thorough an impressive growth in exports.

“In the last five years Pakistan has doubled its exports. Figures reveal that Pakistan has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies of Asia and is certainly looking to continue growing strongly,” Malik maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Iranian Chamber said that the private sectors of both countries had to do more to expand trade ties.

He offered RCCI to participate in commerce conference to be held in Karachi under Iranian Chamber.