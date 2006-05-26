Iran to open land route for Pakistani agro exports

ISLAMABAD (IRNA) – Iran on Thursday agreed to open Taftan/Mir Javeh land route for export of Pakistani agricultural products, with both sides showing determination to enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

In this respect, Hossein Yusefi, deputy Iranian Minister of Agricultural Jihad and Pakistan's Secretary for Food, Agriculture and Livestock Muhammad Ishamil Qureshi signed the Agreed Minutes of the Pak-Iran Joint Working Group's deliberations held at Islamabad on May 23-24, 2006.

A high level delegation of Iran led by Hossein Yusefi called on Secretary, Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock here on Thursday.

Both sides discussed and agreed on modified Work Plan for cooperation in agriculture especially in Horticulture, Plant, Animal Health and Food Safety.

The Iranian side appreciated Pakistan for warm welcome, hospitality and cordial atmosphere during the deliberations.

Ishamil Qureshi hoped that the visit of Hossein Yusefi will provide another opportunity to explore further areas of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

During the meeting, progress on the implementation status of decision taken in the 15th session of Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Pakistan, held on February 21-23, 2005, in Tehran, was reviewed.

The fresh proposals for the 16th Session of Pak-Iran (JEC) held in Islamabad on May 24-25, 2006, were also discussed.