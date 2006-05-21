Iran to be introduced in UNWTO magazine

TEHRAN (ISNA) – The United Nations World Tourism Organization is to publish a trilingual report on Iran in its magazine.

"Through publishing this report, we are to introduce Iran to the world," said a UNWTO Communications Assistant, Alla Peressolova.

Peressolova in reply to an Iranian reporter regarding Iran's main characteristics which the UNWTO intended to concentrate on said this organization was to publish information about Iran's various tourism attractions and the hospitality of its people.

While stating that the magazine was to be distributed among 4,000 reporters and news agencies across the world, the UNWTO official expressed her tendency to join link the Iranian tourism magazines to their media.

"Iran has a great capacity for attracting tourists and I am sure that in the near future it will gain good results," added Peressolova.