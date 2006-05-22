Saddam back in court for defense testimony

BAGHDAD (AFP) - Ousted Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and seven co-defendants back in court to hear defense witnesses testify in the case involving the killing of 148 Shiites in the town of Dujail in the 1980s.

Court officials have said witness testimony will focus on some of Saddam's top lieutenants, primarily Awad Ahmed al-Bandar, a former judge of the revolutionary tribunal that actually sentenced the men to death.

Bandar, Saddam's half-brother, former secret police chief Barzan al-Tikriti and ex-vice president Taha Yassin Ramadan are also implicated in the killings that followed a failed attempt on Saddam's life in Dujail in 1982.

"The process will resume today with the hearing of witnesses for Awad Ahmed al-Bandar, in the presence of all the accused," the trial's chief prosecutor Jaafar al-Mussawi told AFP.

Mussawi said witness testimony could take a few weeks as there were close to 60 defense witnesses in line to testify.

All eight defendants in the case could face the death penalty if found guilty of the offenses, classified as crimes against humanity.

The past week's proceedings have gone relatively smoothly in comparison to earlier segments of the trial in which witnesses laid accusations against Saddam.

Nonetheless, the former dictator has allowed himself the odd pointed comment even when testimony was not directly related to charges against him.

In one instance last week, a chuckling Saddam said: "Those Dujailis sure are known for their excitability," during a particularly heated moment in witness testimony.

But with the focus moving back onto Saddam and his top henchmen, outbursts and commentary were expected to return to the trial hall in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

Once defense testimony is complete, defense lawyers will give their closing statements, followed by defendants' final statements which will end the trial proceedings.

The trial's proceedings could conclude in full by the end of June, a U.S. official close to the court said last week, with the announcement of a verdict arriving as early as July.

Saddam and his co-defendants were asked to enter a plea to the charges ahead of the beginning of the defense witness testimony phase of the trial, but the former leader defiantly refused to answer charges last week.

His team has refused to answer specific charges throughout the trial, preferring instead the tactic of attacking the court's legitimacy and the legality of the proceedings.

Saddam's trial opened on October 19 and has been marred by the murder of two defense lawyers and the January resignation of the first chief judge, who critics say failed to clamp down on Saddam and his outbursts in court.

International human rights advocates say the trial continues to be conducted well below international legal standards.

After the Dujail trial, the ousted leader and six others are scheduled to face charges of genocide over the 1988 Anfal campaign that left an estimated 100,000 Kurds dead.

A separate case is expected to look into his use of chemical weapons on the town of Halabja in 1988 in an attack that claimed an estimated 5,000 Kurdish lives.