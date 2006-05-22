U.S. could prosecute reporters over secrets: attorney general

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- The top U.S. law enforcement officer Alberto Gonzales said Sunday that journalists could be prosecuted for revealing state secrets. "There are some statutes on the book which, if you read the language carefully, would seem to indicate that that is a possibility," he told ABC television's "This Week."

"It depends on the circumstances," the attorney general said. "We have an obligation to ensure that our national security is protected."

Two leading U.S. dailies have recently revealed National Security Agency domestic activities that have raised concerns among civil liberties groups.

The U.S. government has criticized the disclosure of highly-classified information.

USA Today revealed that the NSA built up a huge database to log telephone numbers used by tens of millions of Americans, while The New York Times has disclosed the existence of an eavesdropping program on international calls.

"I will say that I understand very much the role that the press plays in our society, the protection under the First Amendment we want to promote and respect (and) the right of the press," Gonzales said.

"But it can't be the case that that right trumps over the right that Americans would like to see: The ability of the federal government to go after criminal activity. And so those two principles have to be accommodated. In my judgment, they can be accommodated," he said. When asked whether the government would consider prosecuting the New York Times for revealing the eavesdropping program, he said "It's a case by case evaluation."

"I'm not going to talk about specific cases but if the law provides that that conduct is in fact criminal and the evidence is there to support it, we have an obligation, of course, to look at it very seriously," Gonzales said.