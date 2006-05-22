Caffeine therapy gives premature infants a breathing boost

HAMILTON, Ontario (MedPage Today) -- Caffeine therapy for apnea of prematurity reduced the need for continuous positive airway pressure and mechanical ventilation, as well as the likelihood of bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

These are the secondary, short-term findings from the Caffeine for Apnea of Prematurity Trial Group, a large, international, randomized, placebo-controlled trial that will eventually provide data on the long-term (18 to 21 months) efficacy and safety of methylxanthine therapy in very-low-birth-weight infants.

The early outcomes were reported because of their clinical relevance, said Barbara Schmidt, M.D., at McMaster University here, and colleagues, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The caffeine study's long-term primary outcomes will report composite outcomes, including death, cerebral palsy, cognitive delay, deafness, and blindness, they said.

The report included 2,006 infants with birth weights of 500g to 1,250g, considered by clinicians to be eligible for methylxanthines to prevent or treat apnea of to facilitate extubation during the first 10 days of life. All infants were followed to their first discharge home, while long-term follow-up is still under way.

Of 963 infants assigned to caffeine and who were alive at a postmenstrual age of 36 weeks, 350 (36%) received supplemental oxygen. This compared with 447 (47%) of 954 infants given placebo therapy (adjusted odds ratio, 0.63; 95% CI 0.52 to 0.76; P0.001).

Positive airway pressure was discontinued one week earlier in the caffeine-treated infants (median postmenstrual age, 31 weeks) compared with infants in the placebo group (median postmenstrual age, 32.0 weeks; P0.001).

The researchers speculated that an increase in bronchopulmonary dysplasia—the need for supplementary oxygen at a postmenstrual age of 36 weeks—among the placebo infants was caused mainly by their longer exposure to positive airway pressure.

Caffeine therapy caused temporary weight loss. The mean difference in weight gain between the two groups was greatest after two weeks (mean difference, -23 g; CI -32 to -13; P0.001). However, no significant differences in weight gain were observed between four and six weeks after randomization.

Caffeine appeared to reduce the frequency of patent ductus arteriosus, judged by the clinical staff to require closure with drug or surgical therapy. This finding, Dr. Schmidt said, was unexpected and should be interpreted cautiously.

Mean head circumferences in the two groups were similar throughout the entire six weeks, and there were no differences in rates of death before discharge, ultrasonographic signs of brain injury, or necrotizing enterocolitis between the two groups.

The infants received their first doses of Cafcit (caffeine citrate) or placebo at a median postmenstrual age of 28 weeks and were weaned off the drug before reaching a median postmenstrual age of 35 weeks.

An IV loading dose of Cafcit 20 mg/k was followed by a daily maintenance dose of 5 mg/k. If apnea persisted, the maintenance dose could be increased up to 10 mg/k, and could be adjusted weekly for changes in body weight. The drug could be given orally once an infant adjusted to oral feeding, the researchers said.

The reduced incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia is important as it is a major risk factor for neurosensory impairment in early childhood, the researchers concluded.

However, they added, information about the therapy's short-term benefits is insufficient, and the long-term follow-up is needed before recommending the standard use of caffeine therapy for apnea of prematurity.

In an accompanying editorial, Eduardo Bancalari, M.D., of the University of Miami reviewed the "important findings" of the study by Dr. Schmidt and colleagues, but regretted that the authors did not include apnea or episodes of hypoxemia among the endpoints of the study. As a result, he said, they missed an opportunity to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy in reducing the frequency of apnea, the main indication for which caffeine is prescribed.

Another concern, Dr. Banacalari said, is that respiratory stimulants are generally not prescribed until an infant is approaching extubation. Therefore, the relatively early entry criteria used in this study, within the first 10 days of birth, effectively excluded many of the smallest infants who remain on mechanical ventilation longer.

"After almost 40 years of searching unsuccessfully for effective strategies to prevent bronchopulmonary dysplasia, it would be a welcome surprise if a simple pharmacologic intervention proved to reduce its incidence," he wrote. However, he warned, neonatologists must not repeat the same mishap that occurred with the use of corticosteroids for this indication, resulting in worse long-term neurologic outcomes.

"Assessment of the long-term effects of caffeine is needed before this therapy can be routinely recommended to prevent bronchopulmonary dysplasia," he wrote.