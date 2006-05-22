Iran’s first intl. press festival secretariat opens

TEHRAN -- The secretariat of the first International News Agencies and Press Festival opened at the Press Affairs Department of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance here Monday.

At the end of the 13th News Agencies and Press Festival, held here from May 3-12, the Culture Minister Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi announced the international festival would be held next year.

The secretariat is to officially announce its calendar and objectives in late spring.

The managing directors of Iranian press and news agencies have been invited by the department to make suggestions on the event.