Bank Saderat ready to thwart U.S. attempts to block banking services

TEHRAN (IRNA) – Bank Saderat of Iran (BSI) declared here Sunday, following the announcement of U.S. Department of Treasury about blocking some of the transactions of this bank, that all of its banking affairs both at its domestic and overseas branches are fully conducted according to Islamic system and international regulations.

A news release issued by the Public Relations Department of Bank Saderat said that though the U.S. is eager to create problems in international transactions of Bank Saderat, given the extensive banking and information network of this bank, its international communication system, extensive banking exchanges with foreign banks, in particular those in Europe, such a hostile attitude will not be effective.

Meanwhile, in case of any possible problems, Bank Saderat is capable of making proper decisions and implementing them.

CBI warns sanctions won't work

As the U.S. pushes for sanctions on Iran if it doesn’t halt its nuclear program, the vice governor of Iran's Central Bank said the Islamic republic's key role as a major oil exporter will make it tough for the west to impose harsh sanctions on his country. "Iran is an important country in the global economy and a major oil exporter," said Mohammad-Jafar Mojarrad in a recent interview with Dow Jones Newswires. "Hence our economic position is quite strong and this makes the possibility of sanctions quite low."

Although tough sanctions would have a negative impact on Iran, Mojarrad warned that any embargo would have an even bigger effect on the global economy.

"If there are multilateral sanctions, this would obviously mean hardship for our economy and our people," he said. "But Iran is so integrated into the global economy and has extensive trade within the region, those countries which sanction us would hurt even more," he said.

The second largest oil producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Iran exports around 2.5 million barrels-a-day of its oil to global markets. Mojarrad said Iran's Islamic government has however, put in place a contingency plan which would minimize the impact of any trade embargo on his country.

He declined to reveal details of the plan. Mojarrad's comments come as the U.S. plans talks next week for a resolution that would seek sanctions against Tehran if it continues to pursue its enrichment program, a precursor in the development of nuclear weapons.

The international community accuses Iran of plans to build nuclear weapons, an allegation the Islamic republic denies. Talks between diplomats from the U.S., France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China will take place next week on the issue of sanctions and will then be transferred to the UN. Western diplomats say the U.S. is pushing for two phases of sanctions.

The first would be aimed at limiting the international travel of nuclear experts and freezing their assets outside Iran. If Iran continues to pursue its nuclear program, diplomats say the U.S would urge that the travel ban and freezing of assets be extended to top government officials.

The U.S. is also threatening to limit Iran's access to spare parts and much needed gasoline imports. Mojarrad dismissed such threats and warned that any seizure of Iranian assets would "damage the global financial system." Mojarrad, meanwhile remains confident that Iran will be able to lower its current inflation rate of 10.5% to between 7 to 8% within the next three years.

"Iran's inflation is still high compared to international inflation but as we become more integrated into the global economy and liberalize our trade, this will help," he said. Already Iranian inflation has fallen during recent years from around 14%.

Mojarrad said the Iranian government's plan to reduce its dependency on oil revenues and privatize a number of its sectors including mining, banking, and petrochemicals will help Iran expand its international trade. He said despite current political tensions between Iran and the west, this won't prevent international companies from investing in the Iranian economy.

"Privatization is a golden opportunity for foreign companies to come here, we are seeing a big shift amongst our political leaders who are now keen to encourage a less government controlled economy," he said.

The official said Iran expects to have accumulated $14 billion in its Oil Stabilization Fund by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2007). The fund currently stands at around $10.5 billion. Oil is the backbone of Iran's economy and the stabilization fund acts as a guarantee that the country's budgetary needs are met in case oil prices fall.