Reactions to Iran-EU nuclear dialogue

VIENNA (Agencies) - The head of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday welcomed progress in talks between the European Union and Iran over Tehran's uranium enrichment program.

"I am ... encouraged that there is ongoing dialogue with the EU and other partners to create the conditions for the parties to go back into negotiations," Mohamed ElBaradei told journalists in Vienna.

"I still believe that negotiation is the best option to find a durable solution," the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said ahead a meeting of its governing board.

European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana and Iranian negotiator Ali Larijani said they made progress at the weekend towards formal negotiations to end a stalemate over Tehran's nuclear program.

Annan: negotiation is best solution

The best way to solve the Iran nuclear issue is through negotiation, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan said Sunday in an interview broadcast.

"Sincerely, I think the best solution is the negotiated solution," Annan told French radio station Europe 1. He said he feared a confrontation would create "enormous problems" in a region already plagued by lots of crises.

The secretary-general pointed out that the Iranians are willing to return to the negotiating table and what they can not accept is to suspend uranium enrichment before negotiations.

According to Xinhua news agency, the UN head said that he visited Iran days ago and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had assured him of Iran's readiness to talk about all issues and the peaceful intent of its nuclear activities.

Speaking of the question of whether to use sanctions to force Iran to suspend uranium enrichment, Annan said it is not a simple issue as related parties are still divided over the issue and it is difficult to reach consensus even within the UN Security Council.

Optimism

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator expressed optimism, saying he was hopeful of a positive result if discussions continued in the same vein, the IRNA agency reported Monday.

Larijani told IRNA before leaving Vienna late Sunday his talks with Solana in the Austrian capital were "positive" and common ground between the two sides was increasing.

"The talks were constructive both from my point of view and that of Mr. Solana for coming to agreement. This is why the talks must continue to reach the fullest result," Larijani said.

"These talks were positive and if we continue on the same principles, I hope that the results of the next meetings will be just as positive.

"We had good discussions and ambiguities have been cleared up and we have agreed certain principles. This shows that common ground is increasing which can help resolve certain questions," he said.

Larijani did not disclose any details on exactly what issues were discussed in the weekend talks.

"Different questions have been raised, both to realize the rights of Iran, which must be clearly defined and in writing, as well as our duties to open the path towards negotiations," he said.

"During negotiations many questions can be raised but it is necessary to have a constructive climate," he said.

Solana and Larijani are to meet again this week although it is unclear when and where the talks will be held.

Iran set conditions on enrichment suspension: diplomat

Top Iranian nuclear negotiator set a list of conditions, including no UN action against Tehran, in return for considering a two-month suspension of uranium enrichment, a Western diplomat told AFP Monday.

"He had a long list including (a) complete and total halt in activity at the UN Security Council, an absolute stepping down from going for sanctions and that Iran would have the right to nuclear fuel technology on its soil," the diplomat said.

"He offered a two-month suspension but there were no details and it was not clear when it would start," the diplomat said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a newspaper interview published Monday that hope remains that Iran will agree to halt uranium enrichment.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany "called on the Iranians to freeze activities related to uranium enrichment, and we think that additional efforts in our work with Iran will allow us to reach such an agreement," Lavrov said in an interview published in Russian daily Vremya Novostei.

"Hope remains," he added. Gregory Schulte, U.S. ambassador to the IAEA, told reporters Monday that if Iran did suspend enrichment this would have to be "not for one or two months" but that the "suspension needs to be in place as long as negotiations proceed."

Six world powers have offered Iran talks on a package of trade and other benefits if it suspends uranium enrichment.

No resolution to be issued on Iran

Iran's envoy to the IAEA Ali-Asghar Soltanieh said on Monday that no resolution is likely to be issued on Iran at the present meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

He told IRNA that he will do his best to brief the board members on Iran's nuclear issue and clarify the situation.

Soltanieh said that the statement of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states on Iran has been finalized and will be brought up at the meeting expected to examine the issue.

The Board of Governors normal meeting opened here on Monday and will continue up to Friday.