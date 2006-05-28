“Fans” performances in Canada fixed

TEHRAN -- The Canadian tour of the play “Fans” directed by Mohammad Rahmanian begins today, the Persian service of CHN reported here on Sunday.

“The play will be staged in Ottawa on June 2, in Toronto from June 5-8, and in Vancouver on June 8,” the producer said.

Negar Eskandarfar added the play will likely be staged in the U.S. if the cast and crew are prepared.

It has already put on performances in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

“Fans” tells the story of a Shelton family, who experiences great agony due to their uncontrolled love of soccer. The play is set in Manchester, England, in winter, spring, and summer of 1966.

Parviz Parastuii, Habib Rezaii, Mahtab Nasirpur, Taraneh Alidusti, and Ahmad Mehranfar are in the cast.

Rahmanian is currently working on the screenplay of “Pig Bone and Leprous Hands”, an adaptation of the book by Mostafa Mastur.

The film will be Rahmanian’s first feature-length movie.