China’s Wang Zhizhi out for three weeks with knee injury

BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese basketball star Wang Zhizhi’s world championship preparations have been disrupted with a knee ligament tear that is expected to see him sidelined for up to three weeks, state press said Tuesday.

The 2.14-meter (seven-foot-one-inch) center injured his knee during a 76-57 loss to France in a warm-up match in Strasbourg on Sunday, Xinhua news agency said.

Wang should have enough time to recover to play in the World Basketball Championships, which begin on August 19 in Japan, but he is likely to miss a warm up match against the United States in China on August 7, it said.

“The team doctor told me that I need to rest two to three weeks,” the report quoted Wang as saying.

Wang, who refused to play for the national side during a four-year stint in the United States, returned to national duty this year and is expected to team with NBA All Star and Houston Rocket center Yao Ming at the world championships.

Wang has led the team in a series of warm up matches, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Yao is currently recovering from a broken foot, so the two Chinese giants, collectively known as the “Walking Great Wall”, have yet to practice together, let alone play a match side-by-side.

Other media reports said that the Yao-Wang line up will finally take the court on August 11, when China participates in an international tournament in Nanjing city that will also serve as a world championship warm up.