Economic news in brief (July 25)

Kermanshah seafood production to hit 2,000 tons by March 2007

KERMANSHAH – Seafood production in this western Iranian province is projected to exceed 2,000 tons in the current Iranian year (ends March 20, 2007).

This includes 1,750 tons of cold-water and warm-water fish to be collected from the rivers, fish ponds, and dam reservoirs across the province. In the last Iranian year, Kermanshah produced some 1,350 tons of seafood. The construction a 500-ton cold-water fish farming complex in the city of Paveh is now 70 percent complete. The project is aimed to improve employment in the Uramanat region. The seafood production in Kermanshah is planned to reach 17,500 tons by the end of the Fourth Development Plan (2005-10). --------------------Iran, Volvo’s 4th major partner across globe

TEHRAN – The Swedish manufacturer of commercial vehicles AB Volvo (or Aktiebolaget Volvo) has announced that Iran is its 4th major assembly partner in the world, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

With a 9% increase, CKD production of Volvo trucks in Iran has reached 10,900 per year, making it first in Asia, while USA (32,256), Belgium (30,377), and Sweden (17,903) are the main producers of Volvo trucks in the world. Production of Volvo’s FH16 model has recently started in Iran. Brazil is reported to be Volvo’s main base in Latin America by producing 8,333 trucks a year. ----------------Qazvin exports $15m of goods over 4th month

QAZVIN – Some 21,000 tons of goods, valued at $15 million was exported from this northern Iranian province during the fourth month of the current Iranian year (Tir, June 22-July 22).

This showed 62% increase in weight compared to the corresponding period last year. Ferromolybdenum, copper, detergents and toiletries, ceramic tiles, galvanized sheets, motorbikes, and chemicals were among the commodities exported from Qazvin to Central Asia, Pakistan, Turkey, the UAE, and Iraq in the said period. -----------------Tunisian, Kyrgyz operators added to Iran’s intl. roaming list

TEHRAN – The Orascom Telecom Tunisia and Biltel from Kyrgyzstan have been added to Iran’s international roaming list.

Subscribers to these companies will be provided with communications services supplied by the Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCCI) as of Wednesday July 26. Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), 12 foreign mobile phone operators have been added to Iran’s intl. roaming list, including companies from China, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. The list now includes 90 operators from more than 50 countries. ------------------Building of Siah-Bisheh Power Plant 40% complete

RASHT, Gilan Prov. – Deputy project manager of Siah-Bisheh pumped-storage power plant said on Tuesday that the project is now 40% complete.

“Upon completion, this power plant will generate 1,040 megawatts of electricity,” Hamid Rahimi stated, adding the project would save the country 19 million dollars on thermal energy dissipation. “Siah-Bisheh plant will balance the peaks and troughs of power generation and consumption in the area,” he stressed. The pumped-storage power plant is being built near the Siah-Bisheh village, 125 kilometers north of Tehran. --------------------Mazandaran exports 46,000 tons of goods since March 21

SARI, Mazandaran Prov. – Some 46,000 tons of goods, valued at $15.5 million, was exported from this province in the past four months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2006).

This showed 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In this four-month period, Mazandaran exported some 560 million dollars of oil products to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. The Mazandaran Customs also reported import of 584,000 tons of goods for $277.2 million from Russia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and the UK. ---------------Ministry halts Megane import

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Industries and Mines has halted the import of Renault Megane due to problems in the process of guarantee and after-sales services.

The Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) of Iran has been ordered to pursue the matter until it is totally resolved, an official from the ministry told the press yesterday. Sale of Megane 1600 and 2000 in Iran is slated to start late September. ER/MA END MNA