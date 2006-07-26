E. Timor rebel leader detained on arms charges

DILI (AFP) -- International peacekeepers have detained East Timorese rebel leader Major Alfredo Reinado and 20 others in relation to weapons offences, a spokesman for the Australian-led forces said Wednesday.

Major James Baker told reporters that Australian troops detained 21 individuals overnight in connection with nine hand guns allegedly seized at their location.

"Those individuals were taken into detention and they will appear in a court," he said.

Baker said that Reinado, who led a rebel group of military police to Maubisse south of Dili amid a massive outbreak of violence in May, was among the group.

Renegades led by Reinado had surrendered their weapons to Australian troops last month on the orders of President Xanana Gusmao.

The violence in May involved fighting between rival factions of the security forces as well as ethnic gangs and led to the deaths of at least 21 people and forced some 150,000 people from their homes.

The unrest had its origins in the March sacking of about 600 soldiers, who had deserted their barracks complaining of discrimination.

President Gusmao has defended Reinado, saying that he led his men into the mountains to avoid conflict.

The violence led to the resignation of Mari Alkatiri as premier, who has been replaced by Nobel peace laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, who will lead until elections due in May next year.