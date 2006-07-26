Iran seeking UN registration of Nahj-ul-Balagha

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Nahj-ul-Balagha Foundation and Foreign Ministry are trying to register the Nahj-ul-Balagha of Imam Ali (AS) as an official document of the United Nations, the Cultural Heritage News (CHN) agency reported here on Wednesday.

“The Nahj-ul-Balagha teaches life and ethics and we have started translating it into all living languages,” the director of Nahj-ul-Balagha Specialty Center said.

It has been so far translated into six languages, Mohammadreza Dinparvar added.

The book was compiled by Sharif Radi known in Persian as Seyyed Razi, who divided the work into three sections containing the speeches, letters, and short sayings of Imam Ali (AS).