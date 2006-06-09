France, Britain create nuclear energy forum

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair agreed on Friday to create a bilateral nuclear forum aimed at strengthening cooperation in the civil nuclear energy field.

"Nuclear energy is one of the ways of responding to the energy problems of tomorrow," Chirac said after a meeting with Blair in Paris.

"It is legitimate that two countries like France and Britain are keen to work together, think together and come to the same conclusions," Chirac told a joint news conference.

"Energy security is right at the top of the agenda," Blair added. In a statement released after the meeting, the French and British leaders said: "We have agreed to explore in the short term and further develop the opportunities of working together in the civil nuclear field."

"The forum will provide a vehicle to discuss Franco-British nuclear cooperation, including research, skills, decommissioning and waste management."

Blair's government is due to publish a review of Britain's energy needs later this month which is expected to back the creation of a new generation of nuclear power plants.

Britain's nuclear power stations supply one-fifth of the nation's electricity. However, all but one are scheduled to close by 2025 as are a number of old, coal-fired power plants.

In France nearly 80 percent of electricity comes from nuclear plants.