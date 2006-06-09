France, Britain create nuclear energy forum
"Nuclear energy is one of the ways of responding to the energy problems of tomorrow," Chirac said after a meeting with Blair in Paris.
"It is legitimate that two countries like France and Britain are keen to work together, think together and come to the same conclusions," Chirac told a joint news conference.
"Energy security is right at the top of the agenda," Blair added. In a statement released after the meeting, the French and British leaders said: "We have agreed to explore in the short term and further develop the opportunities of working together in the civil nuclear field."
"The forum will provide a vehicle to discuss Franco-British nuclear cooperation, including research, skills, decommissioning and waste management."
Blair's government is due to publish a review of Britain's energy needs later this month which is expected to back the creation of a new generation of nuclear power plants.
Britain's nuclear power stations supply one-fifth of the nation's electricity. However, all but one are scheduled to close by 2025 as are a number of old, coal-fired power plants.
In France nearly 80 percent of electricity comes from nuclear plants.