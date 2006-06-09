Bahrain woman General Assembly president

UNITED NATIONS (Agencies) -- A pioneering lawyer and women's rights advocate from Bahrain was elected UN General Assembly president Thursday, the first woman from the Middle East to take the post.

Sheikha Haya Rashed Al Khalifa, the legal adviser to Bahrain's Royal Court, takes the job at a time of turmoil at the United Nations.

The UN is under fire from critics in the U.S., and many of Secretary-General Kofi Annan's proposals to reform the world body have bogged down in a power battle between rich and poor nations.

Khalifa’s most important job will likely involve the decision to replace Annan, whose second and last five-year term ends in December.

The General Assembly traditionally rubber stamps the Security Council's choice for UN chief, but some member states have demanded it play a greater role this year.

In a speech to the General Assembly, Khalifa said that reforming the UN is vital. She urged world leaders to agree on a "comprehensive and practical strategy" to fight terrorism, and pledged to fight injustice against women around the world.

"Their suffering drives me to work with you to find suitable solutions to alleviate their pain and uphold the principles of the UN charter, which emphasizes fill respect for human rights," Khalifa said.

Khalifa, who is a member of Bahrain's royal family, will oversee the General Assembly's year-long 61st session. She takes over from Jan Eliasson of Sweden.

The General Assembly, which includes all 191 UN member states, often takes a back seat to the more powerful Security Council.

Khalifa, 53, served as Bahrain's ambassador to France from 2000-2004. She is one of the first two women to ever practice law in Bahrain, and has argued for greater rights for women before Islamic courts.

She will succeed Jan Eliasson, the Swedish foreign minister, when the new assembly session opens in September.

Khalifa is the third woman to hold the one-year presidency of the General Assembly.

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan said Khalifa would bring a new dimension to the work of the assembly.