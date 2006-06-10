Triplets claim top honors at graduation

GARY, Ind. (AP) -- Triplets who have taken nearly all their courses together for the past 12 years will graduate at the top of their Calumet High School class. Melinda Rosado is at the very top with a 4.41 GPA and is class valedictorian.

On her heels, just like she was at birth, is Maritza "Ritz" Rosado, who is salutatorian with a 4.39 grade point average. Maricella "Madi" Rosado, with a 4.19 average, ranks sixth out of 111 students who will graduate Sunday.

"They think alike," mother Christina Rosado said of her 18-year-old daughters.

Even after studying separately, the three would often miss the same question on an exam, they say. In-class essay assignments sometimes turned out eerily similar, even if the girls were sitting away from each other in the classroom.

"That's happened many times, even though we all have different ways of studying and study by ourselves," said Maritza Rosado, the self-professed talkative triplet, who was born a minute after her identical sister, Melinda.

Melinda describes herself as the shy one, while non-identical triplet Maricella loves her dramatic flair. The three said their parents always made sure they followed a strict academic regimen. "My mom always wanted us to do well. She would say let me see your book bag, what homework do you have," Maritza said. "She made sure we knew school and learning were important." School Principal Leroy Miller said having siblings take the top spots at graduation is unusual. "They're wonderful kids," he said. "They're well-behaved. They're studious. They definitely put their work first."

The girls have taken nearly all of their classes together for the last dozen years — something that's likely to continue when they all enroll at Indiana University Northwest in the fall.

They hope to pursue medical careers. Melinda wants to be a pediatrician, Maritza plans to study psychology and Maricella hopes to become a nurse.