Boonen claims opening Tour of Switzerland stage

BADEN, Switzerland (AFP) -- Belgian World champion Tom Boonen won a bunch sprint to claim the leader's jersey at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Switzerland over 154.8km around Baden on Saturday.

Italian Daniel Bennati was second with Spanish sprinter Oscar Freire beaten into third.

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich of Germany is competing in the tour to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the July 1 start to this year's Tour de France.