Iran, Iraq agree to establish joint security committee in charge of Arvandrud

ABADAN, Khuzestan Prov. (IRNA) -- Abadan Police Chief Colonel Ali-Reza Matin-Rad said on Monday that Iran and Iraq have agreed to establish a joint committee to promote the security of Arvandrud river.

He told IRNA that the relevant agreement was signed during the recent visit of the Basra governor-general to Khuzestan province.

"The agreement aims to promote the safety of various fishing, commercial and passenger vessels passing this waterway and suppress violators," he added.

The official said that in a meeting due to be held in the provincial capital of Ahvaz in the near future, which is to be attended by representatives from Iran, Iraq and Kuwait, an agreement will be signed on trilateral security cooperation at the water borders of the three countries. Underlining the need to promote security at Iran's marine borders, he said, "The armed forces deployed at Arvand waterway, are doing their best to promote security round the clock."

Basra governor-general Muhammed Mesbah Muhammed al-Vaeli, accompanied by a 17-member Iraqi delegation, arrived in Khuzestan province on a visit through Shalamcheh borderline a few weeks ago.