President: enemies fail in attempts to undermine Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here on Monday that Iran's enemies have failed in their attempts to undermine the country's nuclear program and are disappointed.

According to a report released by the Presidential Office Media Department, he made the remark at a gathering of the chancellors of nationwide state universities.

He noted that the enemies are now determined to sow the seed of discord inside Iran, adding that the knowledgeable nation of Iran will once more show at such a point that it will remain united and integrated in the face of hostile elements.

"Iran is the only country which has declared its readiness to allow other countries to participate in its nuclear activities and has always urged the need for negotiations, dialogue and reason," he said.

The chief executive said that this in itself is a proof of the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear activities.

Ahmadinejad referred to university as a center for training elevated human beings, adding that university instructors and officials are bound to bring up competent, knowledgeable, creative, elf-confident, thoughtful, courageous and cheerful human beings.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president assessed the recent developments in Lebanon and the victory of Hezbollah Movement -- despite the extensive planning of the Zionist regime and its supporters -- as a divine favor, expected to disrupt the future balance of the region.

"Despite the United Nations Security Council's unilateral resolution aiming to secure the Zionist regime's interests and its inhuman crimes in Lebanon, the Lebanese nation and the country's resistance forces are the actual winners of the recent developments," he said.

The president underlined that the UN and other international bodies should prevent future wars, genocide and taking the lives of innocent Lebanese women and children.

"Once war is uprooted, real peace will be materialized by compensating the losses suffered by the Lebanese people and trial of the leaders of the Zionist regime as well as their supporters, in particular the U.S. and Britain," he said.

Stating that the UN approach to the recent developments in Lebanon once more has reduced the level of this international body to an instrument used by some countries, he criticized the UNSC resolution on Iran's nuclear issue.