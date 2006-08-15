'We will never be bullied': president

ARDEBIL (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here Tuesday that the Iranian freedom-seeking nation will never be bullied.

The president made the remark at a public gathering in Takhti Stadium of the provincial capital of Ardebil on his 18th provincial visit. The chief executive noted, "We believe in restoration of the nation's rights based on law and will not at all back down from our principles in this respect."

"No one can ever deprive us of access to full cycle of nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes, which has been achieved through efforts of young Iranian scientists.

"Our opponents should be aware that they will never manage to bully us and deprive our nation of its inalienable right by their frowning gestures," said the president.

Concerning his recent phone conversation with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan about Iran's nuclear programs, he declared readiness to hold any type of talks, adding that Iran's response to Europe's proposal will be announced in due time.

"Unfortunately, countries such as the U.S. and Britain are constantly threatening our nation through the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which has become an instrument in their hands. Thus they put to question the reputation of the UN Security Council," he said.

Addressing these states, the president said, "You should get to know the Iranian nation, respect its rights and dignity, accept such rights and bow down to our people, given this is the only way to communicate with Iran and its people."

The president and his cabinet arrived in Ardebil on Tuesday afternoon. This is the president's 18th provincial visit.

Ardebil province with a population of 1.257 million is situated to the northwest of Iran and borders Azerbaijan Republic.