Envoy says call for enrichment halt has no legal basis

PARIS (AFP) -- Iran's ambassador to Paris reaffirmed Thursday that calls for his country to halt uranium enrichment were "not acceptable".

"The suspension demand is one that has absolutely no legal basis. It is a political demand that is not acceptable by our public opinion or by parliament," Ali Ahani told French radio RMC.

"We do not believe in nuclear weapons at all because we do not think they can guarantee our security, but we insist on the use of these technologies for peaceful ends," he said.

Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki said Wednesday that Tehran was ready to "discuss" a uranium enrichment freeze.