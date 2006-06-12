Romanian PM sacks ministers

BUCHAREST (AFP) - Romanian Prime Minister Calin Tariceanu bowed to demands from partners in his ruling coalition on Monday and sacked the transport minister and one of three deputy prime ministers.

"The deputy prime ministers were nominated for political reasons. Their presence is unjustified as they have not been particularly effective," the head of the Democrat Party (PD) Emil Boc said.

The sacked deputy prime minister will not be replaced.

The PD is in coalition with Tariceanu's National Liberals (PNL), together with the ethnic Magyar UDMR and the Conservative Party. A spokesman for the prime minister said he had "asked several times for the government to be restructured, but insisted on the deputy prime ministers being kept in order to maintain a balance."

Relations between Tariceanu and President Traian Basescu, from the PD, have deteriorated significantly since the start of the year.

The two have sought to bury the hatchet of late, however, so that Romania's bid to join the EU in 2007 is not jeopardised.