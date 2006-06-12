Brazil opposition candidate pledges tax cut, growth

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (Reuters) -- Brazil's leading opposition candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, said during his party's national convention on Sunday he would cut taxes and streamline the federal government to help accelerate economic growth if he won October's presidential election.

"My pledge is to send a bill to Congress in the first week (in office) that simplifies the tax system, stimulates investments and increases efficiency," Alckmin told delegates of his Brazilian Social Democracy Party, which endorsed the former Sao Paulo state governor as its presidential candidate.

Alckmin, supported by many business leaders for his managerial style, offered proposals focused on economic growth and improved efficiency in the public sector.

He harshly criticized President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads opinion polls by a wide margin, for failing to take advantage of favorable international economic conditions. "Last year in Latin America Brazil grew more only than Haiti, a small, war-torn country."

Alckmin, 53, pledged to improve operating conditions for businesses and attract investment in infrastructure with clearer regulations, less red tape and lower interest rates.

"Today Brazil is slave to the government, which spends much and poorly. The Lula government has done nothing to improve the conditions for future growth," Alckmin told the convention.

The trained physician pledged to cut all 12 ministries created in the Lula administration, saying reducing taxes and bureaucracy would stimulate entrepreneurial initiative.

Supporters say his campaign will give him the necessary media exposure to close Lula's wide lead.

"Lula has been campaigning with the help of government resources that our candidate lacks," Sergio Guerra, Alckmin's coordinator told Reuters. Opinion polls suggest Lula would win the majority needed to win the election in a first round.

Despite his program's market-friendly tone, Alckmin told Reuters he would not push for privatization of state enterprises, including the postal service, favored by some conservative economists.

"We will encourage more private sector participation in the economy but we don't plan to privatize," Alckmin said. The devout Catholic also said he would not undo Lula's flagship social welfare program, a subsistence bonus paid to nearly 11 million families.

Wearing T-shirts and waving flags in the party's yellow and blue colors, thousands of supporters enjoyed a free barbecue before the convention's key note speeches and chanted occasionally to the rhythm of an improvised marching band.

Organizers said some 12,000 people attended the convention but when Alckmin gave his long and sometimes rambling speech, the convention center was more than half empty. He was backed by dozens of party leaders on a stage showered with confetti and spotlights but won only occasional applause.

Critics say Alckmin's stiff composure and haughty discourse are a major handicap in competing with Lula, the charismatic former union leader. "We need to adopt the language of the people," said PSDB Senator Antero Paes de Barro.

With his shirt sleeves rolled up and his index finger pointing at the ceiling, Alckmin blasted Lula, saying he held him responsible for a corruption scandal last year in which his ruling Workers' Party. "Where is the chief, the leader of the thieves," Alckmin asked.

One PSDB member seemed impressed. "I didn't know Alckmin but I'll vote for him because Lula disappointed me," said Dalva Chaves Dias, a public health worker from Minas Gerais state.