Minister stresses implementation of integrated plan for export promotion

TEHRAN -- At a meeting in Tehran with provincial trade officials on Monday, Commerce Minister Masud Mir-Kazemi emphasized the need to formulate integrated plans to establish good and logical relations with other countries in order to increase exports.

Identification of the current potentials, the number of experts in the field, and planning are very important factors for supporting merchants, exporters, and importers in any sector at the provincial level, Kazemi told the directors of foreign trade departments of provincial trade organizations.

“Despite having realized our potentials and the surplus production we are facing, our competitiveness in some of our products is very low or weak”, the minister warned.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mir-Kazemi referred to the heavy responsibility of provincial trade officials in providing for the economic well-being of the people and said that improving the national economy depends upon the expansion of exports, the promotion of businesses, and raising the standard of living.