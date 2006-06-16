If Iran want me, I'll keep playing, says Daei

FRANKFURT (AFP) -- Veteran striker Ali Daei may be nearing his 38th birthday but if Iran want him to keep playing he will be happy to oblige.

Daei, the international goalscoring record holder with 109 to his name in a 148-match career, knows that his time at the top level is coming to an end with a back injury set to keep him out of the World Cup Group D match with Portugal here today.

He has also had to put up with a barrage of criticism for his below-par performance in the opening 3-1 defeat against Mexico.

"If Iranian football needs me I will carry on playing for the national team, but I will have to make a final decision after the World Cup," said Daei.

"For now I would like to carry on playing, but after that I want to be a coach.