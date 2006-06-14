Chirac says negotiations still key to Mideast peace

PARIS (AFP) - French President Jacques Chirac appeared on Wednesday to reject Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's plan to unilaterally set Israel's borders in the West Bank, calling instead for talks to resume with the Palestinians.

Speaking as he prepared to head into talks with the Israeli leader, Chirac told reporters the aim of two states living peacefully side-by-side, "implies a resumption of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority".

France and the European Union were ready to help achieve that end, he said.

In a brief statement Olmert, who arrived in France Tuesday on the latest leg of a European tour, said he was prepared to make "all the efforts" necessary to allow talks to resume.

But he repeated Israel's three conditions for negotiations to resume: "an end to terrorism, the respect of all agreements between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, and the recognition of Israel".

The Hamas-led Palestinian government has refused to meet these conditions.

Olmert -- who said Monday he hoped Chirac would become a "partner" for his proposals -- is seeking to set unilaterally Israel's borders in the West Bank if he is unable to negotiate with the Palestinians.

France has repeatedly voiced reservations about Olmert's plan.